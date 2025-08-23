Nagpur's Marbat festival: Trump effigy shows local protest against tariffs

Tradition meets protest

Marbat started back in the 1800s as a way for people to "drive out evil" by burning effigies. Now, it doubles as a creative protest platform.

This year's Trump figure shows how global politics and local culture mix—locals are using tradition to push back against policies they see as unfair, especially since these new tariffs could hit Indian exports hard starting August 27.

It's a reminder that festivals can be about more than fun—they're also ways for communities to speak up about what matters most.