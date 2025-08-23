Next Article
Kerala to receive heavy rain next week, IMD issues alert
After days of barely any rain, Kerala is finally gearing up for some serious showers.
A new low-pressure area is expected to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal near Odisha-West Bengal by Monday, which should strengthen the prevailing westerlies and bring heavy rain to central and northern Kerala for three to four days.
Yellow alert for 6 districts on Tuesday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts in north Kerala on Tuesday, warning of heavy rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm.
By Wednesday, the alert will cover seven districts across north and central Kerala.
This marks a welcome change from recent dry days—some places recorded just 1-3cm of rain lately—so locals can expect much wetter weather ahead.