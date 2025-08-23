Jaipur: Amber Fort's protective wall collapses due to heavy rain
Heavy rain in Jaipur on Saturday led to part of the Amber Palace's protective wall collapsing around 2pm.
Built in the 1990s to keep elephants safe, the wall gave way after 33mm of rainfall weakened its structure.
Thankfully, no one was hurt—just a damaged motorcycle and e-rickshaw.
Pankaj Dharandra from the State Archaeological Department said an assessment will be done and the wall is expected to be rebuilt soon.
Flooding in rural areas, markets
The downpour also flooded several parts of Jaipur, especially rural areas like Chomu, which saw over 100mm of rain.
Markets such as Muhana Mandi had to pump water out of their basements just to keep going.
Local traders say they've asked authorities for a permanent fix but are still waiting for action.
More heavy rain is expected in the coming days.