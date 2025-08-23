Jaipur: Amber Fort's protective wall collapses due to heavy rain India Aug 23, 2025

Heavy rain in Jaipur on Saturday led to part of the Amber Palace's protective wall collapsing around 2pm.

Built in the 1990s to keep elephants safe, the wall gave way after 33mm of rainfall weakened its structure.

Thankfully, no one was hurt—just a damaged motorcycle and e-rickshaw.

Pankaj Dharandra from the State Archaeological Department said an assessment will be done and the wall is expected to be rebuilt soon.