Himachal Pradesh to raise ₹1,500cr through government securities

Fund utilization and repayment schedule

The money will be split into two parts: ₹500 crore in 10-year securities and ₹1,000 crore in 15-year securities—both auctioned by RBI's Mumbai office.

Repayment is scheduled for August 28, 2035 and August 28, 2040, with interest paid every six months.

The central government has already cleared the plan under Article 293(3), so all funds are set to go straight into state development programs.