India greenlights ₹70,000cr deal for 6 German submarines

Subs to help India counter China, Pakistan in regional waters

These new submarines will come packed with German Air Independent Propulsion tech, letting them stay underwater much longer—key as India plans to retire about 10 older subs over the next decade.

With China stepping up its presence in regional waters and Pakistan growing its fleet too, these upgrades are all about keeping India's seas secure.

Plus, India's also working on homegrown nuclear attack subs to further strengthen its maritime game and rely less on imports.