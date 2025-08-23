Woman set on fire by in-laws over dowry in Noida
A 28-year-old woman named Nikki was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida on Thursday night after years of dowry harassment.
Nikki, who married Vipin Bhati in December 2016 and has a son, was reportedly beaten and set on fire in front of her child.
Her family says she faced threats and violence for over eight years—even after repeated demands for a ₹36 lakh dowry.
Husband arrested, probe underway
Police have arrested Nikki's husband but are still searching for his parents and brother.
Eyewitness accounts from Nikki's sister and son, along with video evidence showing the attack, are central to the case.
Nikki's sister stated that she was tortured for years after her marriage.
Authorities have confirmed Nikki's death through a post-mortem and say they're actively pursuing all those involved in this dowry-related homicide.