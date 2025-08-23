Woman set on fire by in-laws over dowry in Noida

Husband arrested, probe underway

Police have arrested Nikki's husband but are still searching for his parents and brother.

Eyewitness accounts from Nikki's sister and son, along with video evidence showing the attack, are central to the case.

Nikki's sister stated that she was tortured for years after her marriage.

Authorities have confirmed Nikki's death through a post-mortem and say they're actively pursuing all those involved in this dowry-related homicide.