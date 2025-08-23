Ex-MLA's family accused of murdering college manager over management dispute

Investigation underway; suspects on the run

Jitendra's son filed an FIR naming five people—including Ram Prasad.

Four suspects (including Ajay and Aman) have been arrested so far; Ram Prasad and another accused are still missing, with police offering a ₹25,000 reward for tips.

Investigators say the murder followed ongoing tensions over college management disputes that Jitendra had reported to the family.

Police are actively working to track down the remaining fugitives.