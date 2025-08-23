Ex-MLA's family accused of murdering college manager over management dispute
In Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, 46-year-old Jitendra Ahirwar—manager of an Inter-College run by ex-Congress MLA Ram Prasad Ahirwar's family—was murdered on August 9.
He was brutally beaten at Ram Prasad's home by Ram Prasad's son (ex-BSP MLA Ajay Singh), grandson Aman Singh, and others.
After being attacked again at a family petrol pump and left outside a health center, Jitendra died from his injuries.
Investigation underway; suspects on the run
Jitendra's son filed an FIR naming five people—including Ram Prasad.
Four suspects (including Ajay and Aman) have been arrested so far; Ram Prasad and another accused are still missing, with police offering a ₹25,000 reward for tips.
Investigators say the murder followed ongoing tensions over college management disputes that Jitendra had reported to the family.
Police are actively working to track down the remaining fugitives.