Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 12:07 am

Former pacer Chaminda Vaas has been appointed Sri Lanka's fast-bowling coach for their upcoming tour of the West Indies. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed about the development on February 19. The appointment comes following David Saker's resignation from the post. He stepped down due to personal reasons after getting appointed in 2019. Notably, Sri Lanka recently lost a Test series (0-2) against England.

Vaas was earlier working at Sri Lanka's High-Performance Center

Vaas, who was serving as a fast-bowling coach at Sri Lanka's High-Performance Center with Emerging and National Team Players, was roped after Saker's resignation. The former has held similar positions in past as well.

SL tour of WI to begin on March 3.

Vaas will help the fast bowlers prepare for Sri Lanka's multi-format tour of the West Indies. The tour comprises three T20Is (March 3, 5, and 7), three ODIs (March 10, 12, and 14), and two Tests (March 21-25, March 29-April 2). Notably, all the games are scheduled to be played in Antigua and will be held behind closed doors.

One of the greatest seam bowlers in international cricket

Over a decade after retiring, Vaas still remains one of the greatest seam bowlers in international cricket. He is one of the four bowlers to have taken 400 wickets in ODI cricket. Besides, Vaas also owns 355 wickets from 111 Tests. To date, he holds the record for best ODI bowling figures, taking eight wickets against Zimbabwe (8-3-19-8).

