-
South Africa's IPL-bound players could leave Pakistan series earlyLast updated on Mar 27, 2021, 12:07 pm
-
South Africa's IPL-bound players, who are part of the national squad for Pakistan limited-overs series, will be allowed to travel to India after the second ODI.
The Pakistan series, starting April 2, includes three ODIs and four T20Is, which will run till April 16.
Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 will begin on April 9.
Here are the further details.
-
-
Players
A look at SA players who will travel for IPL
-
As of now, fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje (both Delhi Capitals), wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), middle-order batsman David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and pace spearhead Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) are expected to be part of the group traveling straight from South Africa (Pakistan limited-overs series) to India for the upcoming edition of IPL.
-
Flights
IPL franchises to arrange chartered flights
-
It is understood that the franchises involved are trying to arrange chartered flights for the players.
This would allow some of the players to play their team's first matches.
As per the BCCI guidelines, team members, who are moving between bio-secure team bubbles via chartered flights don't require a seven-day quarantine in hotel rooms.
However, quarantine will be required if they take commercial flights.
-
Information
IPL 2021: Bubble-to-bubble transfer of players allowed
-
In the newly-announced IPL Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the BCCI has allowed bubble-to-bubble transfer of players. This means the players can directly enter a franchise bubble from their national-team bubbles. Hence, the overseas players involved in international assignments won't miss IPL's initial matches.
-
IPL 2021
A look at the schedule (opening games)
-
The 14th edition of Indian Premier League is set to commence on April 9.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening clash.
Delhi Capitals, who finished runners-up in the IPL 2020, will then compete against Chennai Super Kings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 before the Rajasthan-Punjab clash on April 12.