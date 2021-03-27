South Africa's IPL-bound players, who are part of the national squad for Pakistan limited-overs series, will be allowed to travel to India after the second ODI. The Pakistan series, starting April 2, includes three ODIs and four T20Is, which will run till April 16. Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 will begin on April 9. Here are the further details.

Players A look at SA players who will travel for IPL

As of now, fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje (both Delhi Capitals), wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), middle-order batsman David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and pace spearhead Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) are expected to be part of the group traveling straight from South Africa (Pakistan limited-overs series) to India for the upcoming edition of IPL.

Flights IPL franchises to arrange chartered flights

It is understood that the franchises involved are trying to arrange chartered flights for the players. This would allow some of the players to play their team's first matches. As per the BCCI guidelines, team members, who are moving between bio-secure team bubbles via chartered flights don't require a seven-day quarantine in hotel rooms. However, quarantine will be required if they take commercial flights.

Information IPL 2021: Bubble-to-bubble transfer of players allowed

In the newly-announced IPL Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the BCCI has allowed bubble-to-bubble transfer of players. This means the players can directly enter a franchise bubble from their national-team bubbles. Hence, the overseas players involved in international assignments won't miss IPL's initial matches.

IPL 2021 A look at the schedule (opening games)