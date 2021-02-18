-
IPL 2021 Auction: TN batsman Shahrukh Khan gains bigLast updated on Feb 18, 2021, 05:46 pm
-
Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan has gained the maximum in the IPL 2021 Auction on Thursday.
The promising 25-year-old cricketer has been bought by the Punjab Kings for Rs. 5.25 crore.
Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore were also interested in Shahrukh and were involved in a bidding war with Punjab Kings.
Here are further details.
-
-
SMAT
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shahrukh made his presence felt
-
Shahrukh will aim to make his presence felt as a finisher for Punjab Kings.
The promising batsman played some crucial knocks for TN in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He scored an unbeaten 18 from seven balls in the final against Baroda.
Earlier, he had also scored a 40*-run knock against Himachal Pradesh, helping TN win by five wickets.
-
Information
A look at Shahrukh Khan's career
-
In 31 T20 matches, Shahrukh has scored 293 runs with a best of 40*. He averages 18.31 in the format. He has also featured in 20 List A and five First-class matches for Tamil Nadu.
-
Information
Can Shahrukh be the finisher Punjab need?
-
Punjab Kings were in need of a finisher and they have got a decent player in the form of Shahrukh. He could do well for the side with so many world class players around him. Coach Anil Kumble could be a massive help as well.
-
Twitter Post
Punjab Kings get Shahrukh
-
Shahrukh Khan earns big and how! 👍— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021
He joins @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 5.25 Cr. @Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/uHcOJ7LGdl