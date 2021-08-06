NZ players likely to be available for remaining IPL matches

New Zealand are set to travel to Pakistan in September for the white-ball leg. The white-ball series, which begins September 17, will clash with the dates of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It is understood that the IPL-bound Kiwi players will be released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to participate in the cash-rich league. Here are further details.

Players

Here are the IPL-bound players from NZ

As per reports, several New Zealand players, including skipper Kane Williamson, are set to be released for for the IPL. Besides Williamson, seven other NZ players, Tim Seifert (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), James Neesham (MI), Trent Boult (MI), Adam Milne (MI), Kyle Jamieson (RCB), and Mitchell Santner (CSK), are likely to join their respective IPL franchises in September.

Information

Williamson had replaced David Warner as captain of SRH

Earlier this year, Williamson took over as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the rest of the 2021 Indian Premier League season. The Kiwi batter replaced David Warner, who had been the mainstay captain for the Orange Army.

Tour

NZ to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan

New Zealand and Pakistan will be engaged in three ODIs and five T20Is in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup that starts on October 17. The visitors will begin their tour with the ODIs on September 17, 19, and 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. They will head to Lahore for the five T20Is from September 25 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

England

English players also expected to feature in the IPL

As far as the English players are concerned, most of them are expected to feature in the second phase of IPL. Following the postponement of England's tour of Bangladesh, Eoin Morgan Morgan, who leads the Kolkata Knight Riders, confirmed that he will travel to the UAE. He clarified that the decision to participate in the remaining IPL matches has been left to the players.

Australia

What about players from Australia and West Indies?

There is uncertainty over the availability of Australian players for the IPL. The BCCI has told the franchises that further information on the Australians will be given by August 10. Notably, Cricket Australia (CA) is planning to host a tri-series involving Afghanistan and West Indies in October. However, Cricket West Indies has confirmed that all its players will be released for the IPL.

Development

CSK to leave for Dubai on August 13

In another development, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has confirmed that it will leave for Dubai on August 13 in order to prepare for the IPL. The Chennai-based franchise will be the first to reach the United Arab Emirates. "We're planning to leave by August 13. All domestic players, including skipper MS Dhoni, will leave that day for Dubai," CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, said.