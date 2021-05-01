IPL 2021: CSK amass 218/4 against MI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 01, 2021, 09:22 pm

Mumbai Indians fought back with the ball for a brief period before Chennai Super Kings took charge to post 218/4 in match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday.

Put into bat, CSK were cruising nicely at one stage (112/1).

However, MI claimed three wickets quickly.

Ambati Rayudu helped CSK get past 200.

Here's the mid-innings report.

PP overs

CSK enjoy a decent time in powerplay overs

CSK lost an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) in the first over of the game.

Trent Boult dismissed the batsman with a productive in-swinger.

From there on, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali batted well to help CSK end on 49/1.

Moeen hit a 19-ball 26 and Faf complimented him well with a 13-ball 17.

Faf

Brilliant Faf stands out for CSK once again

Veteran batsman Faf was superb with the bat once again for CSK.

The right-handed opening batsman scored a 28-ball 50.

He slammed two fours and four sixes and enjoyed a strike rate of 178.57.

The South African star registered his fourth straight fifty in IPL 2021.

He now has scores of 0, 36*, 33, 95*, 50, 56, and 50.

Moeen

Moeen proves his mettle once again

CSK took a bargain on Moeen by getting him for a big sum in the IPL 2021 Auction and things have worked.

He came in and looked comfortable.

Moeen hit a 36-ball 58, amassing five fours and five sixes.

After smashing Jimmy Neesham for three boundaries in the 10th over, Moeen was dismissed of a short ball by Jasprit Bumrah in the 11th.

MI

MI hit back after Faf and Moeen go well

Faf and Moeen added 108 runs for the second wicket.

The two kept the runs coming as CSK were 112/1 in the 11th over.

The two batsmen were dismissed in a quick span of time before Suresh Raina came in and departed as well.

CSK were reduced to 116/4 after 12 overs.

Kieron Pollard led the way with two scalps.

Information

CSK maximize in the death overs

CSK had a lean period after those wickets fell before Ambati Rayudu took charge. The senior batsman smashed a 20-ball fifty.. Notably, Bumrah was smashed for 21 in the 17th over. Trent Boult also conceded 20 in the 18th. CSK managed 82 in five overs.