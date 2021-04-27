IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Pant elects to field first

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 07:02 pm

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet each other in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Tuesday.

Both teams have claimed eight points from five games with the NRR separating them.

The news from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is that DC captain Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Here's more.

H2H

Head-to-head record between the two sides

The two teams have faced each other on 25 occasions.

RCB have the edge over DC, collecting 14 wins.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have won on 10 occasions.

One match didn't have a result.

In IPL 2020, DC dominated the scenes against RCB.

They won the first match by 59 runs and followed it up with a six-wicket victory.

Pitch

Here's the pitch report

The match on Monday here at this venue saw Punjab Kings managed just 123/9 in their 20 overs against the Knight Riders, who won by five wickets.

Looking at that game, it was evident that batsmen and bowlers will have their moments.

Pacers need to be consistent with their lines and count on slower balls.

Spinners will have their say too.

Information

Timing, TV listing and venue

The DC-RCB match is set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).