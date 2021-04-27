IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH: Statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 01:18 pm

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Wednesday.

CSK are in prime form and lead the proceedings in the IPL 2021 table.

Meanwhile, the SRH are placed bottom after just one win from five.

Ahead of a crunch battle between the two sides, we present the statistical preview.

H2H

Here's a look at the head-to-head record

Chennai have had the edge in the head-to-head meetings between the two teams.

In 14 meetings, CSK have won 10 games so far. SRH have pocketed four victories.

In IPL 2020, the two sides met on two occasions.

SRH won the first game by seven runs.

CSK sealed the second league game by 20 runs.

Vs SRH

Star performers for CSK against SRH

Till date, against Chennai, SRH talisman Kane Williamson has racked up 301 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 139.35.

The tally also includes 10 sixes and 28 fours.

In 8 matches against Chennai, wrist-spinner Rashid Khan has taken six wickets with the best performance of 2/11.

Jonny Bairstow has amassed 84 runs from 4 games at a strike rate of 115.07.

Vs SRH

Star performers for CSK against SRH

Dwayne Bravo has claimed 19 wickets against SRH in his IPL career.

He has an average of 22.00.

In 16 matches, Ambati Rayudu has scored 496 runs against SRH at an average of 45.09.

He has one century and three fifties.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni (463) and Suresh Raina (434) have fared decently against the Orange Army.

Information

Records that can be scripted in the match

Rayudu is four shy of becoming the fifth player to achieve a tally of 500-plus runs against SRH. Raina, who has scored 5,472 runs in the IPL, needs 28 more to reach the landmark of 5,500 and become just the second player to do so.