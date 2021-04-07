Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 11:38 pm

The Indian Premier League 2021 will be underway on April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is back in action after missing the white-ball games against England. The RCB batsmen, especially skipper Virat Kohli, will be wary of him in the opening clash. Here are Bumrah's stats in the IPL.

Career A look at his IPL career

Bumrah has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the cash-rich league. His quirky action makes him a lethal bowler on every kind of pitch. Moreover, his credentials at the death speak volumes about his stature. In a career spanning nearly nine years, he has taken 109 wickets with a best match haul of 4/14. He owns a bowling average of 23.71.

Journey Bumrah started his IPL journey in 2013

Bumrah started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2013. In his debut game, he registered figures of 3/32 against RCB. He didn't do much in the next two seasons, but the MI management continued to back him. As a result, he scalped 15 wickets in the 2016 season. Bumrah delivered match-winning performances in 2017 (20 wickets), 2018 (17), and 2019 (19) too.

2020 His best season in the IPL

The 2020 IPL season turned out to be his best. He helped Mumbai Indians win a fifth title with his game-changing spells. Bumrah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He accounted for 27 wickets from 15 games, and recorded career-best figures of 4/14. The incredible tally also included two four-wicket hauls. Bumrah averaged 14.96 with the ball, the best in that season.

Do you know? A look at his stats in the death overs

Bumrah is deemed as a dangerous bowler at the death (16-21). As per Cricketpedia, Bumrah has picked up 61 wickets from 92 IPL matches at an amazing average of 21.54 in the death overs.

Records IPL 2021: Records he can break this season