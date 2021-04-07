The 2020 IPL edition witnessed a bizarre sequence of events. A total of three Super Overs were played out on a double-header Sunday (October 18). Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first one, while the game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians saw two Super Overs before Punjab won. Considering this, the IPL has decided to tweak the rules. Here is more.

As per the revised playing conditions for the IPL 2021, Super Overs will have to be played within an hour of a tied match. If the winner is not decided within this hour, both teams taking part will claim one point each. The decision has been taken so that the games don't go beyond the stipulated time.

The revised playing conditions related to Super Overs state, "If the teams' scores are equal after both innings have been completed then a Super Over shall be played. If the Super Over is a tie, then unless exceptional circumstances arise subsequent Super Overs shall be played from the actual finish time of the tied match for an hour's time until there is a winner."

"The Match Referee will inform the teams as to when the last Super Over will start. Should it not be possible to play or complete the Super Overs needed to determine a winner, the match shall be tied," the playing conditions add.

Earlier, there was no such cap or time-limit related to Super Overs. This was the reason why the game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians went to a second Super Over. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the first time in history (IPL or otherwise) that a game had gone into a second Super Over, which finished past midnight.

