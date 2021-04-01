Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan will be keen to make his presence felt in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England star was bought by KKR in the IPL 2020 Auction, having made a return after playing for them between 2011-13. He has also featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. Here we decode his IPL performance.

KKR How has Morgan fared for KKR?

In 40 matches for KKR, Morgan has accumulated 862 runs at 28.73. He has hit three fifties with a best of 68*. He has 77 fours and 40 sixes for the eastern giants. His best performance in an IPL season came for KKR in 2020. Morgan scored 418 runs at 41.80. He had a strike rate of 138.41, which is his best returns.

Information How has Morgan fared in the IPL?

Morgan has played 66 matches in the IPL, racking up 1,272 runs at 25.44. He has hit five fifties with a best of 68*. Notably, Morgan has enjoyed a strike rate of 126.31. He has smashed 104 fours and 58 sixes.

Teams Morgan's performance for the other franchises

In 16 games for SRH, Morgan amassed 310 runs in 16 games at 23.84. He hit two fifties with a best of 63. For Punjab, Morgan scored 65 runs in four games with a best of 26. For RCB, he scored 35 runs in six matches. He averaged 16.25 and 11.60 for the two sides respectively.

Information Morgan's achievement as a captain

Morgan was appointed KKR skipper midway in the IPL 2020 season. The World Cup winning captain registered two wins, four losses, and a tie in these games. He has a win percentage of 35.71.

Information Morgan has lifted two IPL trophies