-
IPL 2021: RCB's Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 10:47 am
-
In another blow for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COVID-19.
The franchise confirmed the development on Wednesday
Sams had linked up with the RCB squad in Chennai on April 3 with a negative report.
However, he has tested positive in subsequent testing made mandatory as per the IPL SOPs.
Here are the further details.
-
-
Quote
Sams is asymptomatic and has been isolated
-
Informing about the same in a statement, RCB said, "Sams is asymptomatic and has been isolated at a designated medical facility. Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols."
-
Twitter Post
Here is RCB's official statement
-
Official Statement: Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility.— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021
-
Players
Earlier, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive
-
Sams joins a list of players and officials, who have tested COVID-19 positive ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021.
On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More returned COVID-19 positive.
Earlier, RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive for the virus.
The left-handed batsman is currently in isolation at his residence in Bengaluru, and is yet to link-up with the squad.