Sachin Tendulkar hospitalized a week after testing COVID-19 positiveLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 12:03 pm
Legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalized one week after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Tendulkar took to Twitter to reveal the news and hoped he will be back home in a few days.
This step has been taken 'as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice.'
Notably, he is among several cricketers who tested positive after participating in the Road Safety World Series
Tendulkar hospitalized as a matter of abundant precaution
Tendulkar took to Twitter and said, " Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my team-mates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win."
Tendulkar hopes to be back home soon
Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021
Wishing all Indians my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup 🇮🇳 win.
Tendulkar tested positive with mild symptoms
Last Saturday, Sachin said he has been testing regularly, besides taking necessary precautions.
However, he has now tested positive after mild symptoms. The rest of his family members had tested negative.
Sachin revealed that he has quarantined himself at home and is following the protocols advised by the doctors.
He also thanked the healthcare professionals for their support.
Sachin was part of the Road Safety Series
Sachin was recently seen playing in the Road Safety Series which was held in Raipur.
He played five matches for India Legends and helped them win the tournament.
Sachin racked up scores of 33*, 9, 60, 65, and 30 in the promotional T20 event.
India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in the finale.
Pathan brothers, Badrinath have also tested positive
Besides Tendulkar, Pathan brothers Yusuf and Irfan, alongside S Badrinath have also tested positive for coronavirus.
All of these former cricketers were seen in the Road Safety World Series T20 competition.
After Sachin, Yusuf revealed on Twitter he tested positive "with mild symptoms."
On Sunday, Badrinath became the third player from the tournament to test positive before Irfan announced the same.
Coronavirus: India's tally crosses 12.3 million with 81K+ new cases
India on Thursday reported more than 81,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to nearly 12.3 million cases.
Meanwhile, more than 460 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,63,448.
Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.