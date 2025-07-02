Edgbaston Test, Day 1: India manage 310/5 versus England

It's evenly poised between England and India on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match being held at Edgbaston, Birmingham. A total of 85 overs were bowled on Wednesday with India scoring 310/5. India were 208/3 at one stage before getting reduced to 211/5. Thereafter, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja batted sensibly to make sure India didn't lose another wicket. Here's more.

Day 1 Gill's century highlights Day 1 India lost KL Rahul early before Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair added 80 runs. India lost Nair before lunch (95/2) as Gill joined Jaiswal. India got to tea at 182/3. Jaiswal departed in the 2nd session after scoring 87. After tea, Gill stood tall as he converted his start to a solid hundred. India lost Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy in between.

Duo Gill and Jadeja help India get past 300 Jadeja walked in when India were in a spot of bother (211/5). A watchful effort helped him build a massive 99-run stand with Gill. Jadeja is unbeaten on 41 runs from 67 balls. Meanwhile, Gill is unscathed on 114 from 216 balls. Gill has hit 12 fours in his knock. Meanwhile, Jadeja has chipped in with 5 fours.

Do you know? Gill attains this record As per Cricbuzz, following his century at Headingley (147), Gill is now the first Indian batter to score 100 runs on the opening day of a Test in England on two separate instances (13th Indian overall).

Gill Gill hammers his 4th Test century versus England This was Gill's 7th century in Test cricket (50s: 7). As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has hit 4 Test tons against England (50s: 3). Overall, Gill has over 2,140 runs in Tests at 38-plus average. Notably, 900-plus of his runs have come in away matches (home of opposition). He has three tons and 2 fifties in away Tests. It's also his 2nd ton in SENA.

Jaiswal Jaiswal slams his 4th Test fifty versus England Jaiswal's 87 was laced with 13 fours. He owns 1,990 runs from 21 matches (39 innings) at 53.78. This was his 11th Test fifty (100s: 3). Meanwhile, he hit his 4th fifty versus England (100s: 3). He owns 904 runs at 82.18 versus England, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 11 away matches (home of opposition), he owns 899 runs at 47.31 (50s: 4, 100s: 3).

India Summary of the other Indian batters KL Rahul scored 2 runs upfront. He was dismissed by Chris Woakes. Nair, who started well and looked solid in his defense, perished to a short ball by Brydon Carse. He managed 31 runs. Pant (25), who was looking good, fell prey to a poor shot. His decision to dispatch Shoaib Bashir proved to be costly. Reddy played a nothing shot, managing one run.