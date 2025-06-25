Who owns highest individual Test score in run-chases against India?
England defeated India in the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. The hosts successfully chased down 371, the second-most successful run-chase against India in Tests. A 188-run opening stand between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley on Day 5 drove England to a historic win. Duckett shattered multiple records with his classice ton. He now owns the highest individual Test score in run-chases against India.
#1
Ben Duckett: 149 at Headingley, 2025
As mentioned, Duckett now has the highest individual score in run-chases against India in Test cricket. He smashed a scintillating 149 off 170 balls (21 fours and 1 six), helping England complete their second-highest successful run-chase in the format. Duckett added a 188-run stand with Crawley, now the highest ever for opening wicket in the fourth innings.
Another feat for Duckett
As per Cricbuzz, Duckett slammed the first century by an England opener in the fourth innings of a Test in 15 years. Alastair Cook scored an unbeaten 109 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2010.
#2
Joe Root: 142* at Edgbaston, 2022
England's highest successful run-chase in Tests also came against India in 2022. The hosts chased down a mammoth 378 in the Edgbaston Test. Alex Lees and Crawley added 107 runs for the opening wicket before England were down to 109/3. However, centurions Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root didn't put a foot wrong in England's seven-wicket win. Root slammed a 173-ball 142*.
#3
Faf du Plessis: 134 at Johannesburg, 2013
Former South African batter Faf du Plessis occupies the third spot here. He slammed a fine 134 (309) as SA attempted to chase 458 against India in the 2013 Johannesburg Test. SA were down to 197/4 before du Plessis and AB de Villiers took them past 400. SA, who could have recorded a historic run-chase, were at 450/7 when the match was drawn.