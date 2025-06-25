Presenting highest successful run-chases for England in Test cricket

England defeated India in the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds, on June 24. The hosts maintained their unbeaten streak at this venue after successfully chasing down 371. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now the second-most successful run-chase against India in Test cricket. A 188-run opening stand between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley on Day 5 drove England to a historic win.

#1 England: 378 vs India, Edgbaston, 2022 As per ESPNcricinfo, England own the highest successful run-chase against India in the format. The hosts chased down a mammoth 378 in the 2022 Edgbaston Test. Alex Lees and Crawley added 107 runs for the opening wicket before England were down to 109/3. However, Jonny Bairstow (114*) and Joe Root (142*) didn't put a foot wrong in England's seven-wicket win.

#2 England: 371 vs India, Headingley, 2025 England occupy the second spot on this list, having beaten India in the 2025 Headingley Test. They chased down 371 on Day 5, riding on a 188-run opening stand between Duckett and Crawley. While Duckett shattered records with his scintillating 149 off 170 balls, Crawley scored a defiant half-century. Although England faced a mini collapse, Root (53*) got them home.