Ben Duckett slams his second Test ton against India: Stats

England opener Ben Duckett has slammed his sixth century in Test cricket . The star batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 5 of the 1st Test against India at Headingley, Leeds. Duckett added a 150-plus opening stand with Zak Crawley as England attempted to chase 371. He also completed 2,500 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.

Knock How Duckett reached his ton Duckett and Crawley came out to bat in the final session on Day 4, with India setting a 371-run target. They negotiated the Indian bowlers to return unbeaten. The duo restarted with the same vigor on the fifth morning. While Crawley held his end, Duckett launched a counter-attack. The latter raced to his ton off 121 balls in the post-lunch session.

Stats Duckett against India in Tests As mentioned, Duckett completed his second century against India in Test cricket. He has converted two of his three 50+ scores against the opposition into hundreds. During his knock, the English opener also completed 500 runs against India in the format. Notably, Pakistan are the only side to have conceded more runs to Duckett. He owns 619 Test runs at 61.90 in this regard.

Milestone Duckett gets to 2,500 Test runs Earlier in this innings, Duckett also got to 2,500 runs in Test cricket. Overall, he scored his sixth Test century. He was sensational in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, smashing 1,470 runs from 41 innings at 36.75. Moreover, his strike rate of 84.33 was the best among all batters with over 200 runs in this cycle.

Information Duckett attains this feat As per Cricbuzz, Duckett slammed the first century by an England opening batter in the fourth innings of a Test in 15 years. Alastair Cook scored an unbeaten 109 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2010.