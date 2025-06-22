Highest individual scores for India at Headingley in Tests

Shubman Gill shone in his first Test as captain by scoring an incredible century. The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Courtesy of his match-defining ton, the visitors racked up 471 in the first innings. As per Cricbuzz, Gill slammed the third-highest individual score for India at Headingley. Here's the elite list.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar: 193 runs in 2002 India's batting trio of Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Sachin Tendulkar was on fire in the 2002 England Test series. While Dravid slammed a fine double-ton at The Oval, Tendulkar fell seven runs short of the milestone at Headingley. Tendulkar hammered a 330-ball 193 as India racked up 628/8 in their only innings. England, who scored 273 and 309, lost by an innings.

#2 MAK Pataudi: 148 runs in 1967 Under Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, India won their first-ever Test series overseas, in 1967. In the same year, Pataudi slammed a magnificent century against England in the Headingley Test. India received a follow-on after England scored 550/4d in the first innings. However, Pataudi's 148 took India to 510 in the second innings. Although India lost, his valiant knock made headlines.

#3 Rahul Dravid: 148 runs in 2002 The legendary Rahul Dravid shares the third spot on this list with Pataudi. His formidable 148 in the 2002 Headingley Test laid the foundation for India's famous innings win. Batting at Number 3, Dravid slammed 23 fours. He lifted India from an early setback. It is worth noting that India won their last Test series on England soil in 2007, under Dravid's leadership.