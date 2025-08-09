Faissal Khan recalls approaching SRK to reconcile with Aamir

Actor Faissal Khan recently revealed that he reached out to Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Aditya Chopra in an attempt to mend his relationship with brother Aamir Khan . Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that his family members were "poisoning" their relationship. However, his attempts were unsuccessful as neither SRK nor Chopra responded.

Statement 'Those around Aamir are...' Khan revealed, "I thought those around Aamir are hyping him up. I'll try to contact those with whom Aamir has worked before." He admitted, "I tried to contact Aditya Chopra also. I went outside Yash Raj, but they didn't give me an appointment." "I tried to call Shah Rukh Khan also. He didn't entertain me." As per Khan, Aamir had told everyone he was crazy. "They are thinking that this guy must be mad, Aamir had said."

Legal battle Legal battle with family in 2007-08 Khan had earlier leveled allegations against Aamir and fought a legal battle with his family in 2007-08. After the court's verdict, he told Hindustan Times, "Frankly, I was never ill...what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members." Speaking to Pinkvilla, he also claimed to have been kept under house arrest during that time. However, he further added that Aamir is a "kind" person.