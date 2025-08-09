Why 'Sitaare Zameen Par's OTT release is delayed
Aamir Khan's new film, Sitaare Zameen Par, still isn't streaming anywhere. He shared that he hasn't sold the digital rights because he wanted a longer wait before releasing it online.
"I spoke to OTT channels and wanted to come after six months but none were comfortable with that period," he explained.
Aamir's new OTT model explained
Instead of going straight from theaters to streaming, Aamir set up a theatrical run, then pay-per-view (₹100 on YouTube), and only after that might it hit OTT platforms.
He thinks this model—using India's UPI payments—gives fans more options and helps creators earn more before the big streaming drop.
Film's theatrical and pay-per-view success so far
Sitaare Zameen Par released in theaters on June 20, 2024, and the pay-per-view launch on YouTube (starting August 1) has done even better than expected, letting fans watch early while supporting the film before it potentially lands on any major streaming service.