'Sitaare Zameen...': Aamir reveals why he chose YouTube over OTT

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed that his recent film, Sitaare Zameen Par , is yet to be sold to any OTT platform. The movie was released in theaters on June 20 and made its digital debut on YouTube on August 1 via a pay-per-view model. In a recent interview with Matthew Belloni, Khan explained his decision to prioritize a YouTube release first before considering an OTT platform deal.

Pay-per-view model Khan wants to create space for the PPV window Khan defended his decision to delay the film's OTT release, saying he wanted to create space for a pay-per-view (PPV) window. "I'm not trying to eat into anyone's space...I'm just trying to create a space that should have been there to begin with." He added that the lack of electronic payment systems in India had previously hindered the success of PPV, but UPI will change that. "Once the theatrical run is exhausted, that's when I want to come on PPV."

Audience apprehension Concerns about audience comfort with paying for content Khan admitted he was worried about whether audiences would be comfortable paying for content on YouTube. "I was worried about that, and these were concerns that were thrown at me when I came up with this idea." "But I really wanted to give it my best shot." "If this succeeds, the creative people in India would have an additional window of pay-per-view before they go to OTT."

OTT discussion OTT platforms and their subscription issues Khan also shared his views on OTT platforms, saying that while a large part of India does not subscribe to them, there is a section that does. "My only issue is that the window is too short, and it doesn't allow for a pay-per-view window." He added, "When I spoke to OTT channels, I said I would like to come after six months. But none of them were comfortable with that period."