'Sitaare Zameen Par' hits YouTube tomorrow—why Aamir took this call 

Aamir Khan 's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, will be released on YouTube on Friday, August 1. The announcement was made by Khan himself. The film will be available through a pay-per-view model (₹100) on his newly launched YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies. Before the movie's premiere, Khan had promised it wouldn't be seen on any digital platform for a considerable amount of time, but now, the YouTube debut is coming in six weeks. Is Khan saving cinemas or himself?

Announcement Khan apologized for misleading media about film's digital release In a press conference earlier this week, Khan announced the YouTube release. He also apologized to the media for previously misleading them about the film's digital release after its theatrical run. "Cinema has given me everything. So I had to lie in order to protect the cinema then," he confessed. He had earlier stated that Sitaare Zameen Par would only be available on a digital platform or satellite television one year after its theatrical release, and not on YouTube.

Film distribution 'My attempt is to reach every person through my film' Khan has been vocal about his desire to make Hindi cinema accessible to a larger audience. He believes that YouTube, with its extensive reach, can help achieve this goal. "By the time we finish our theatrical run, maybe we would've reached more than a crore people, but what about the remaining people? So, my attempt is to reach every person through my film."

Industry perspective Response to changing landscape of Indian cinema Khan's decision to release Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube is seen as a response to the changing landscape of cinema in India. With the rise of OTT platforms and the decline of traditional cinema, Khan's move could be seen as an attempt to adapt to these changes. "If you can democratize content while making it conveniently accessible, then what's the harm?" opined a budding YouTuber to the Indian Express.

Economic implications Pay-per-view model benefits filmmakers, but piracy concerns loom large Khan's pay-per-view model on YouTube could be beneficial for both filmmakers and audiences. The ₹100 fee goes directly to Aamir Khan Productions, unlike streaming platforms, where revenue is shared with the platform. However, industry insiders have raised concerns about piracy on YouTube and its potential impact on film revenues. "My biggest concern is piracy...Streaming platforms have sound mechanisms in place to prevent piracy, but that's not the case with YouTube so far," Akshaye Rathi, Director at Vidharbha Exhibitors, told IE.