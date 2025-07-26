Saif stabbing: Police oppose bail plea of accused, cite evidence

The Mumbai Police have opposed the bail application of Mohammad Shariful Islam , a Bangladeshi national who allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence in January. The police argued that they have solid evidence against Islam and appealed to the court not to grant him bail. The next hearing is scheduled for August 1.

Evidence presented Knife pieces found in Khan's attack match with recovered weapon The police referred to the forensic report, stating that the knife pieces found near Khan's spine and a piece of the knife found at the scene matched with the weapon recovered from Islam. In their written response to Islam's petition, the police added that these three pieces belonged to the same knife used in Khan's attack.

Flight risk Accused is illegal Bangladeshi national residing in India: Police The police also highlighted that Islam is an illegal Bangladeshi national residing in India. They argued that if granted bail, he could flee the country and not appear in court during the trial. The police described the crime as "of a very serious nature" with solid evidence against him.

Defense statement Bail plea filed by the accused A few days ago, Islam filed a bail application claiming that the case against him is a "fabricated story." He stated, "The present FIR is nothing but a fictitious story of the complainant. Hence, the accused is seeking bail." The plea added that crucial evidence like CCTV footage and call records are already with the prosecution, eliminating any threat of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.