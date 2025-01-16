Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan stabbed in robbery attempt, hospitalized
What's the story
In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly stabbed by an intruder who broke into his Bandra (West) home around 2:30am on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times.
The assailant escaped when other family members awoke due to the commotion.
As per reports, the Bandra police are currently registering an FIR and have assembled several teams to apprehend the suspect.
Here's more.
Medical update
Khan rushed to hospital with multiple injuries
After the incident, Khan (54) was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.
A senior IPS officer confirmed this information but added it wasn't clear yet if the actor's injuries were from a stabbing or a scuffle with the intruder.
"Saif Ali Khan was brought to Lilavati (hospital) at 3-30am. He has six injuries of which two are deeper," said Niraj Uttamani, CEO of Lilavati Hospital.
Ongoing procedures
Khan's surgery details and investigation updates
Uttamani further revealed that one of Khan's injuries is near his spine.
A team of specialists including Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, Cosmetic Surgeon Leena Jain, and Anesthetist Nisha Gandhi is currently operating on the actor.
"We will tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done," Uttamani added.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated a parallel investigation into the incident.
A statement from Khan's family is awaited.