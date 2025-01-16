What's the story

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly stabbed by an intruder who broke into his Bandra (West) home around 2:30am on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times.

The assailant escaped when other family members awoke due to the commotion.

As per reports, the Bandra police are currently registering an FIR and have assembled several teams to apprehend the suspect.

Here's more.