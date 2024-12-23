Mumbai ferry crash: Steering, throttle fault likely behind accident
The tragic collision between a Navy Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) and passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Mumbai's coast on December 18 has left 15 dead. Navy sources indicate that technical malfunctions in the steering assembly and throttle quadrant of the Navy craft may have caused the incident. The RHIB was conducting high-speed engine trials when it lost control and rammed into the overloaded ferry.
Overloaded ferry sinks after collision, license canceled
The Neel Kamal was headed from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island with more than 100 passengers on board, violating its licensed capacity of 84 passengers and six crew members. This breach of the Inland Vessel Act resulted in the cancelation of its license by Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). The collision resulted in the ferry sinking in the Arabian Sea, one of Mumbai's deadliest maritime accidents.
Navy craft crew aware of malfunction, investigation underway
A survivor from the Navy vessel, linked to the boat's manufacturer, claimed the crew knew about the malfunction when they hit the ferry. Videos from the scene show attempts to steer away from the ferry, but they failed. The MMB is investigating this maritime disaster and has registered a case against the driver of the Navy craft at Colaba police station for negligence and endangering public safety.
Search and rescue operations follow Mumbai ferry crash
Following the collision, naval helicopters and Coast Guard vessels launched search and rescue operations. Out of 113 people on both vessels, 98 were rescued, including two injured. Unfortunately, only two of the six crew members on the Navy craft survived. The body of Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, a seven-year-old boy who went missing after the crash was recovered three days later bringing the death toll to 15.