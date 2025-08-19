'Kantara Chapter 1': Gulshan Devaiah is Kulashekara in 1st look
What's the story
The filmmakers of Kantara Chapter 1 have unveiled the first look of Bollywood star Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. The poster features the actor in a royal attire, sitting on a throne with a grand crown and elaborate gold jewelry. The movie is directed by Rishab Shetty, who will appear in a central role, though it is not explicitly stated if it is the same role as in the original 2022 hit Kantara. It will be released on October 2, 2025.
Social media reactions
Devaiah's 1st look receives praise from industry colleagues
Devaiah's first look from Kantara Chapter 1 has created a buzz online. His Ulajh co-star Meiyang Chang wrote, "Apna Gullu is Cool-Sekhara," while Richa Chadha commented, "Gullu," along with a fire emoji. Harleen Sethi commented, "Yaassss." Meanwhile, one netizen praised the casting and wrote, "Fantastic! Good to see you shine in such varied roles, more power to you!"
Twitter Post
See the first look here
Introducing @gulshandevaiah as ‘KULASHEKARA’ from the world of #KantaraChapter1.— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) August
'ಕುಲಶೇಖರ'ನಾಗಿ ಗುಲ್ಶನ್ ದೇವಯ್ಯ.
'कुलशेखर' के रूप में गुलशन देवैया.
'కులశేఖర'గా గుల్షన్ దేవయ్య.
‘குலஷேகரன்’ ஆக குல்ஷன் தேவ்வையா.
‘കുലശേകരൻ’ ആയി ഗുൽഷൻ ദേവയ്യ.
কুলশেখরের
চরিত্রে গুলশান দেওয়্যাইয়া.
In… pic.twitter.com/xSZBX0K9n5
19, 2025
Film details
More about 'Kantara Chapter 1'
Kantara Chapter 1 will trace the story's origins from the first film, set around 300 CE during the Kadamba dynasty. The movie will explore the folklore-rich traditions of coastal Karnataka. Shetty underwent rigorous training in horse-riding, Kalaripayattu, and sword fighting for his role. He will be joined by Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.
Production details
Technical team and release details
The movie is expected to maintain the immersive style of Kantara, with Arvind S Kashyap handling cinematography. The atmospheric tone will be further enhanced by composer B Ajaneesh Loknath's music. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in several languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.