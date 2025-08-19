'Kantara Chapter 1' releases on October 2, 2025

'Kantara Chapter 1': Gulshan Devaiah is Kulashekara in 1st look

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:59 pm Aug 19, 202502:59 pm

What's the story

The filmmakers of Kantara Chapter 1 have unveiled the first look of Bollywood star Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. The poster features the actor in a royal attire, sitting on a throne with a grand crown and elaborate gold jewelry. The movie is directed by Rishab Shetty, who will appear in a central role, though it is not explicitly stated if it is the same role as in the original 2022 hit Kantara. It will be released on October 2, 2025.