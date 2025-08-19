Madras HC to screen Andrea Jeremiah's 'Manushi' amid censorship row
The Madras High Court is set to watch the Tamil film Manushi in a private screening on August 24, 2025, after a heated dispute between the filmmakers and India's film board (CBFC).
The big issue? The CBFC demanded 37 cuts over scenes showing custodial torture and what they saw as a negative take on the State.
Now, Justice N Anand Venkatesh will personally view the movie to help sort things out.
'Manushi's case could set important precedent
Manushi, starring Andrea Jeremiah and produced by C Vetri Maaran, has already sparked debate since its trailer dropped in April 2024.
The CBFC refused certification in September 2024, citing political concerns—so Maaran took them to court over what he called unfair and unclear censorship.
With CBFC officials invited to the screening, this case could set an important precedent for how bold topics are handled in Indian films going forward.