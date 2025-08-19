Madras HC to screen Andrea Jeremiah's 'Manushi' amid censorship row

'Manushi's case could set important precedent

Manushi, starring Andrea Jeremiah and produced by C Vetri Maaran, has already sparked debate since its trailer dropped in April 2024.

The CBFC refused certification in September 2024, citing political concerns—so Maaran took them to court over what he called unfair and unclear censorship.

With CBFC officials invited to the screening, this case could set an important precedent for how bold topics are handled in Indian films going forward.