Next Article
Ridhima Pandit returns to TV after 5 years with 'Ufff'
Ridhima Pandit is back on television after five years, joining the cast of the new show Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil.
She plays the ex-wife of Shabir Ahluwalia's character, and her role promises to shake up the story with plenty of twists.
This also marks a reunion with her Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant producers, Sonali and Amir Jaffar.
Pandit's character will be a mix of surprises
Pandit's character is set to disrupt the lives of the main leads, played by Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh.
Described as a "blast from the past," she'll bring unpredictable energy—sometimes negative, sometimes surprising—that's meant to keep viewers guessing.
The show mixes comedy with drama.