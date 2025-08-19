Ridhima Pandit returns to TV after 5 years with 'Ufff' Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Ridhima Pandit is back on television after five years, joining the cast of the new show Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil.

She plays the ex-wife of Shabir Ahluwalia's character, and her role promises to shake up the story with plenty of twists.

This also marks a reunion with her Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant producers, Sonali and Amir Jaffar.