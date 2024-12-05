Summarize Simplifying... In short Mumbai experienced its hottest December day in 16 years, hitting 37.3°C due to the remnants of cyclone Fengal.

The cyclone's impact delayed the sea breeze, causing a rise in temperatures, even at night, with minimum temperatures reaching 5.7 degrees above normal.

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:05 pm Dec 05, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Mumbai experienced its hottest December day in 16 years on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 37.3 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the record-breaking heat, which was recorded by the Santacruz observatory that tracks suburban temperatures. Meanwhile, the Colaba weather station in the island city recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

Weather impact

Cyclone Fengal's remnants cause temperature spike in Mumbai

The IMD has attributed this sudden spike in temperature to the remnants of cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu over the weekend. Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, said that "strong easterly winds over Mumbai delayed the onset of the sea breeze that modulates the city's temperature." This weather phenomenon resulted in a citywide rise in temperatures.

Temperature rise

Nighttime temperatures also rise significantly in Mumbai

The city also witnessed a sharp rise in minimum temperatures at night. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, which is 5.7 degrees above the normal mark. In south Mumbai, the Colaba weather station recorded a low of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal.

Weather update

Light rains and moderate air quality amid heatwave

The IMD also observed light rainfall in parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, attributing it to "moisture incursion" from cyclone Fengal. Despite these conditions, the city's skies have remained cloudy since Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) in most parts of the city fell into the moderate category, with Ozone and PM2.5 identified as primary pollutants.

Weather forecast

High temperatures expected to persist for another day

Looking ahead, Nair said while high temperatures may continue for another day or two, they won't exceed 37 degrees Celsius. "From tomorrow (Thursday), the strength of easterlies will be less, and wind patterns will begin changing," she said, predicting cooler weather after December 8. Historically, Mumbai's highest maximum temperature for December was recorded on December 4, 1987 at a scorching 39.8 degrees Celsius.