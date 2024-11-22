Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert tickets sold out in minutes, marking a record-breaking moment in his Dil-Luminati Tour across India.

Despite a recent controversy where Dosanjh was served a legal notice by the Telangana government for promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence in his songs, the artist responded by challenging states to curb liquor sales.

Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert will take place on December 19

Record-breaking: Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert tickets sell out in minutes

What's the story It comes as no surprise that tickets for Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai concert sold out within minutes of going live on Friday (November 22). The event, part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, is scheduled for December 19 at a yet-to-be-revealed venue. Silver category passes priced at ₹4,999 were snapped up in just 50 seconds, while Gold category passes sold out in a whopping six minutes.

Dosanjh's tour will also visit other Indian cities

Mumbai was the most recent addition to the tour. This city aside, Dosanjh will be performing in Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh. The India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour will end in Guwahati just before the New Year. The addition of Mumbai came as a surprise for fans as the city wasn't originally mentioned in the list of cities for this tour.

Dosanjh's reaction to the tour and recent controversy

Dosanjh was excited to bring the Dil-Luminati Tour to India, calling it a "dream come true." He said, "After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle." However, the tour hasn't been without controversy. Recently in Hyderabad, Dosanjh was served a legal notice by the Telangana government, directing him not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Dosanjh's response to legal notice and upcoming acting project

In his defense of the legal notice, Dosanjh released a video criticizing states for not doing enough to curb liquor sales. He argued it is a significant "revenue" generator and pledged to stop making songs about alcohol if the government announced a nationwide ban on it. On the acting front, Dosanjh is preparing for his role in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.