Singer Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to stop singing about alcohol if all states ban it, expressing his support for dry states like Gujarat and his wish for Amritsar to follow suit.

He defended his songs, stating it's unfair to target them when Bollywood stars endorse alcohol.

His comments, made during his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, have sparked debates on artistic freedom and censorship in music.

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' tour is currently ongoing

Diljit won't sing about alcohol anymore—but only on one condition

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:54 pm Nov 18, 202412:54 pm

What's the story Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh does not mind ditching songs about alcohol. He even openly supported a countrywide ban on alcohol during his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in Ahmedabad on Sunday. "Even today I won't sing any song about alcohol. It's because Gujarat is a dry state," he said, referring to the state's ban on alcoholic beverages. This came after the Telangana government served him a legal notice asking him not to sing tracks on alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Artist's stance

Dosanjh's response to Telangana government's legal notice

In a video posted on Instagram, Dosanjh spoke to the crowd in Ahmedabad and said that since he doesn't drink alcohol himself, it's easy for him to change the lyrics and still sing his songs. "But that won't solve the problem," he said. He also called out all states for not doing enough to curb liquor sales, as it is a major revenue generator.

Advocacy

Dosanjh's call for nationwide alcohol ban and artist's role

Dosanjh further said he would stop singing songs about alcohol the day all states pledge to ban it. He defended his songs like Patiala Peg, saying it was unfair to target them when big Bollywood stars endorse alcohol in TV commercials. "I am an artist who quietly comes and does his job, entertains people, and goes...so don't target me," he said.

Dry state support

Dosanjh's support for Gujarat's dry state and wish for Amritsar

Dosanjh also expressed his admiration for the Gujarat government, saying he fully supported it "if, in fact, Gujarat is a dry state." He also expressed his desire for Amritsar to become a dry city. The clip ended with Dosanjh reiterating his commitment to stop singing songs about alcohol if such shops were closed countrywide.

Tour details

Dosanjh's tour and debate on artistic freedom

After Ahmedabad, Dosanjh will perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The tour will then head to Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh, before wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29. His remarks have ignited debates about artistic freedom and the place of censorship in music.