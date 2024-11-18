Beyoncé to perform live on Netflix for NFL Christmas game
In an official announcement, Netflix has confirmed that global music icon, Beyoncé, will be performing live on Christmas Day during the National Football League (NFL) game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. The performance will take place at halftime at NRG Stadium and is expected to start around 6:00pm ET (4:30 am IST). This will be a major highlight of Netflix's three-year partnership with the NFL.
Netflix's 'Cowboy Carter Christmas' event to feature special guests
Netflix has dubbed the event a "Cowboy Carter Christmas," in reference to Beyoncé's 2024 country album which received a staggering 11 nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards. The streaming giant also revealed that the singer will be joined by "special guests who featured on the Cowboy Carter album." This performance is one of two games Netflix is hosting on Christmas Day as part of its new deal with the NFL.
Beyoncé's previous NFL performances and Netflix's live content strategy
Having sold over 200 million records worldwide, Beyoncé is no stranger to NFL events. She headlined Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 with fellow Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. In 2016, she performed with Coldplay and Bruno Mars at Super Bowl XV and sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004. After announcing live Christmas Day games on Netflix—the chief content officer said: "There are no live annual events...that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts."
Netflix aims for redemption after previous live event mishaps
Netflix is being watched to provide a top-notch production for the NFL after facing criticism for its coverage of Jake Paul's fight with Mike Tyson on Friday (November 15). The streaming service received flak after thousands of fans reported freezing and buffering issues during the live stream. Further, sound issues at the event resulted in guest Evander Holyfield not being able to hear questions from host Kate Scott.