Beyoncé unveils 'Renaissance' concert film trailer: Exploring greatest concert films

By Tanvi Gupta

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé's trailer was unveiled on Monday

Beyoncé thrilled fans by releasing the trailer for her upcoming concert documentary—Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé—on Monday. It chronicles her highest-grossing Renaissance World Tour. The film is set to hit theaters on December 1 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with international release dates expected to be announced soon. In light of this, let's look at the world of contemporary music concert films.

'Madonna: Truth or Dare' (1991)

Some of the biggest music sensations have shared backstage and on-stage experiences through concert documentaries. One notable example is Madonna, whose concert documentary, Madonna: Truth or Dare (1991), provided an intimate look at her Blond Ambition World Tour of 1990. Director Alek Keshishian was so captivated by the singer's backstage life that he convinced her to make it the film's central focus.

'Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds' (2008)

If you're a Zillennial (born between the early 1990s and the early 2000s), you likely grew up watching Miley Cyrus in the hit show Hannah Montana. Her concert film—Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert—premiered on Disney Channel in 2008 and garnered a viewership of 5.9M. It became the highest-grossing contemporary music concert film by a female artist at that time.

'Michael Jackson's This Is It' (2009)

Michael Jackson's documentary concert film hit theaters four months after the shocking demise of the King of Pop on June 25, 2009. Titled Michael Jackson's This is It, the film is a compilation of interviews, backstage footage, and rehearsals, providing viewers with an intimate look at Jackson's preparations for his 50-show run in London, which was scheduled to kick off on July 13, 2009.

'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never' (2011)

In 2011, Justin Bieber released his concert documentary titled Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. It provided a glimpse into the life of the then-16-year-old pop sensation during his 2010 concert tour. The film not only showcased Bieber's journey but also featured artists like Boyz II Men and Sean Kingston. A sequel to the documentary, titled Justin Bieber's Believe, was released on December 25, 2013.

'One Direction: This Is Us' (2013)

One Direction: This is Us—the highest-grossing contemporary concert film by a group—was released during the period between their albums Take Me Home (2012) and Midnight Memories (2013). The documentary is enriched with live concert footage captured during their Take Me Home Tour performances. It features behind-the-scenes footage showcasing their lives both before and after their breakthrough on The X Factor—a British reality music competition.