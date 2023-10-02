Jungmin departs from 'NCT New Team' due to health issues

Jungmin departs from 'NCT New Team' due to health issues

By Aikantik Bag

Jungmin is currently focusing on his health

In a surprising development, Jungmin has opted to leave NCT New Team, the latest subunit of the renowned K-pop group NCT, over health reasons just days before its pre-debut tour. Its agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the news in a statement, explaining that Jungmin has chosen to prioritize his health and will return to being a trainee under it until his treatment is complete. The agency also appreciated fans for their support and understanding.

SM Entertainment's statement regarding the same

SM Entertainment stated, "After confirming the pre-debut members, NCT NEW TEAM was preparing to greet fans through the pre-debut tour that begins on October 8. However, due to health reasons, Jungmin recently halted practice and other activities and was focusing on treatment." The agency further explained that they had discussed Jungmin's participation in activities with him, his family, and medical staff before reaching the decision.

More about NCT subunit

With Jungmin's departure from NCT New Team, the group will now proceed as a six-member subunit. The subunit was initially formed through a reality show called NCT Universe: LASTART. The remaining members include Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, and Ryo. SM Entertainment assured fans that the group is working diligently to entertain them and requested their continued support and interest.