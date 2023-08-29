HYBE, Geffen Records to debut global girl group

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 29, 2023

HYBE x Geffen Records collaborate to manufacture first-ever global girl group

K-pop enthusiasts assemble! The powerhouse label HYBE has joined forces with the American Record label—Geffen Records—to manufacture an all-new global girl group—the process of which will be documented in an untitled Netflix series. On Tuesday, the companies unveiled the top 20 contenders, who have been selected from a pool of over one lakh submissions. As anticipation continues to soar, here's everything about this collaboration.

Why does this story matter?

From underground subculture to the mainstream scene like the Grammy Awards—the phenomenon of K-pop has evolved in the US tremendously. The astonishing success of festivals such as KCON stands as a testament to K-pop's undeniable popularity among global audiences. With acts like BLACKPINK and TWICE ruling the US charts, it will be interesting to witness the inaugural global girl group step into the spotlight.

The process will be chronicled in an untitled Netflix series

From a staggering pool of 1.2 lakh submissions, the collaborating entities revealed 20 contestants who will vie for coveted spots within the forthcoming global group. For those uninitiated, this first-ever HYBE x Geffen Records global girl group will be curated through a rigorous and time-tested K-pop training system. This training process will be documented in an upcoming Netflix series, poised to premiere in 2024.

Here's more about the Netflix series

The one-of-a-kind venture was first announced in 2021 and was aimed to take on a journey to cultivate an exceptional group. To note, the above-mentioned Netflix series will be directed by Nadia Hallgren, who earlier helmed Michelle Obama's Becoming for Netflix. The series is said to offer an intimate look into a pathway to global success, offering viewers insights into a comprehensive training program.

Look at 'The Debut: Dream Academy' audition program details

While we wait for the series to hit the streaming platform, in the meantime, fans can follow the audition program—The Debut: Dream Academy—of the 20 shortlisted contenders on YouTube, commencing on September 1. Over 12 weeks, these contenders will navigate multiple challenges. The culmination will unfold during a live finale scheduled for November 17—when the group's name will be officially announced.

A sneak peek into the upcoming 'The Debut: Dream Academy'

Meanwhile, look at K-pop groups also signed under US labels

The impact of the Hallyu wave has undeniably reached worldwide, as an increasing number of K-pop groups venture into the international arena. With such an impact, it's only natural that a host of US labels are interested in collaborating with these groups. A roster of K-pop groups also signed under US labels include BTS, ATEEZ, TXT, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127, MONSTA X, TWICE, and BLACKPINK.

