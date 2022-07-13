BTS shooting for 'Run BTS'? HYBE signs deal with Disney
Run BTS might just make a comeback! At least according to the sharp-eyed ARMYs (BTS fans). Members of the uber-popular band were spotted shooting an unknown project on the streets of Gangnam, near the BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) office in South Korea. And, ARMYs opined the septet was shooting for their variety show. Separately, several BTS shows have found a new home. Read on.
Photographed in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu in Seoul, South Korea, the septet was seen dressed in casual outfits with mics clipped on their clothes. Onlookers were quick to snap photos of the group that went viral among the ARMYs. While the band hasn't revealed what they were shooting for, we know that the area is the band's old neighborhood and definitely holds some significance for them.
Later, BTS member Jin took to his social media handles to share photos of his own in which the K-pop band members were wearing the same outfits as the ones they were papped in. The photos were an adorable series of Jin trying to take solo photos while Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope photobombed them all with their hilarious poses and expressions.
While we may not know if the super band was filming Run BTS, there's some good news to look forward to. The band's record label HYBE and The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific announced a collaboration to distribute five big-time content titles from HYBE. The deal includes two exclusive series featuring the K-pop band which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
The HYBE projects that will be streamed include BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage—LA in 4K, IN THE SOOP: Friendcation—a reality travel show including V from BTS, Itaewon Class' Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy. It also includes an original docuseries titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star that will trace the band's eventful journey so far.