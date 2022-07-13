Entertainment

BTS shooting for 'Run BTS'? HYBE signs deal with Disney

BTS shooting for 'Run BTS'? HYBE signs deal with Disney

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 13, 2022, 12:47 pm 2 min read

BTS was photographed working on a secret project. (Photo credit: Twitter/@BTS_twt)

Run BTS might just make a comeback! At least according to the sharp-eyed ARMYs (BTS fans). Members of the uber-popular band were spotted shooting an unknown project on the streets of Gangnam, near the BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) office in South Korea. And, ARMYs opined the septet was shooting for their variety show. Separately, several BTS shows have found a new home. Read on.

Observation BTS's secret project took them back to their old neighborhood

Photographed in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu in Seoul, South Korea, the septet was seen dressed in casual outfits with mics clipped on their clothes. Onlookers were quick to snap photos of the group that went viral among the ARMYs. While the band hasn't revealed what they were shooting for, we know that the area is the band's old neighborhood and definitely holds some significance for them.

Twitter Post BTS's fans shared photos from their secret shoot

Are Bangtan filming Run BTS? 🫤 IDK.

I'm waiting for the comeback 😭 #BTS #ARMY pic.twitter.com/SI7iPprSWk — ᵇᵃᶜᵏ ᵗᵒ ᵛᵐᶦⁿ₇ (@Jin_Yoonieverse) July 12, 2022

Uploads Jin shared his adorable attempts at taking solo photos

Later, BTS member Jin took to his social media handles to share photos of his own in which the K-pop band members were wearing the same outfits as the ones they were papped in. The photos were an adorable series of Jin trying to take solo photos while Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope photobombed them all with their hilarious poses and expressions.

Instagram Post See the post here

Instagram post A post shared by jin on July 13, 2022 at 10:07 am IST

Deal In other news, HYBE signed streaming deal with Disney

While we may not know if the super band was filming Run BTS, there's some good news to look forward to. The band's record label HYBE and The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific announced a collaboration to distribute five big-time content titles from HYBE. The deal includes two exclusive series featuring the K-pop band which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Projects 'PTD concert,' 'In the SOOP' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

The HYBE projects that will be streamed include BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage—LA in 4K, IN THE SOOP: Friendcation—a reality travel show including V from BTS, Itaewon Class' Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy. It also includes an original docuseries titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star that will trace the band's eventful journey so far.