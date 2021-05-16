BTS confirms debut performance of 'Butter' at Billboard Music Awards

K-pop group BTS sent fans into a frenzy when they announced their debut TV performance of the upcoming English single Butter at the Nick Jonas-hosted Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). The Korean boy band will perform remotely from South Korea on May 23. Notably, their debut performance of Butter will take place less than two days after the much-awaited single drops on May 21.

'We can't hold it in any longer,' screams BTS

'Butter' announcement countdown was followed by over 8 lakh people

Butter has been described as a "dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS." The video announcement of the track was keenly followed by over 8 lakh people globally. The clip showed a small animated cube of butter slowly melting into a heart. Once the clock ran out, fans realized they were getting the band's second English single after Dynamite.

BTS is nominated in four categories at BBMA 2021

BTS has earned four nominations at the BBMAs 2021: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted), and Top Selling Song. To recall, they had performed Dynamite at the BBMAs two years ago. They are the third artist confirmed to perform this year after P!NK and The Weeknd, who is leading with 16 nominations. DaBaby follows him and has 11 nods.

BTS Army are voting vigorously for Top Social Artist

Interestingly, BTS has won the title of Top Social Artist for the past four years in a row, and are favorites this year as well. BTS Army is aggressively voting for the group using the hashtag #BBMAsTopSocialArtist. They sure will look forward to beating the record of singer Justin Bieber, who took home the coveted fan-voted award six years in a row from 2011-2016.

The Korean septet has broken many international records

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (in Korean) comprises seven members: J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, V, Jimin, and RM. After gaining success in Korea, they crossed into the global music market in 2017. They became the first Korean act to top the US Billboard 200 chart with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018). Their single Boy With Luv recently crossed one billion views.