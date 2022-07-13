Entertainment

Madhavan's 'Rocketry' is a clear winner; charms critics, audiences alike

Madhavan's 'Rocketry' is a clear winner; charms critics, audiences alike

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 13, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' hit the big screens on July 1.

R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect might have not started on a great note, but the film is seeing an increased number of footfalls due to positive word-of-mouth publicity. Fans who have watched the film have nothing but praises to heap on social media. Critics have also mostly given the biographical drama positive reviews. Let's analyze Rocketry's successful flight graph.

Context Why does this story matter?

Public opinion in films like these plays a major role in their box office performance.

And recently, the Bollywood project The Kashmir Files set an example of how a film does not need any commercial vehicle to turn out to be a successful venture.

With the recent trend, it looks like Rocketry is following in the footstep of The Kashmir Files.

Reviews 'Rocketry' boasts impressive reviews on IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, BookMyShow

On the movie rating website IMDb, Rocketry has got a solid 9.3/10 rating, which will obviously help further in the film's success. Also, in Rotten Tomatoes's Tomatometer, critics have awarded it 69% positive reviews. The movie booking application BookMyShow has 96% recommendations for the film. This will encourage more fans to book tickets for Madhavan's brainchild.

Collections How is it performing at the box office?

According to trade analysts, Rocketry has been seeing a steady run. They hope that over the weekend, there will be an increase in its collection. On its 12th day, Rocketry minted over Rs. 1cr in India. After its 10th day in cinema halls, it made a whopping collection of Rs. 26.5cr. It's expected that the film will collect Rs. 35-40cr in its overall run.

Information All you need to know about 'Rocketry'

Rocketry is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. He was falsely charged with espionage and reportedly tortured in custody. Several years later, he was proved to be innocent. Rocketry also features Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, and Misha Ghoshal in important roles. Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan have made cameo appearances in the film's Tamil and Hindi versions, respectively.