SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty received multiple 'ganja' deliveries, says NCB

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 13, 2022, 11:13 am

Rhea Chakraborty has been named as an accused in the recent chargesheet filed by NCB.

In a development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed his reported partner Rhea Chakraborty bought drugs for the late actor. If the 30-year-old is found guilty, she'll be looking at over 10 years of imprisonment. Along with Chakraborty, her brother Showik and 34 others have been accused. Filed last month, the draft sheet details became available on Tuesday.

Details 'Chakraborty received 'ganja' deliveries from multiple people'

As per the draft charges, Chakraborty and all other accused "entered into criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December 2020 with each other or in groups." The charges further said that the prohibited substances were "procured, purchased, sold, and distributed in high society and Bollywood." Per NCB, Chakraborty received several ganja deliveries from other accused such as Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, among others.

Charges Accused have been booked under multiple charges

In accordance with the stringent laws of NCB, the accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the NDPS Act. This includes Sections 27 and 27A (financing illicit traffic and harboring offenders), 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offenses), and 29, which refers to being a participant in a criminal conspiracy. Chakraborty or anyone from Rajput's family is yet to comment on these developments.