Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Cherishing his best fan moments

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 14, 2022, 12:12 pm 2 min read

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, the humble superstar.

For every Sushant Singh Rajput fan, the date June 14 holds a profound significance. It was on this day in 2020 that the 34-year-old Bollywood star passed away, leaving behind a gaping chasm. However, two years down the road, Rajput's countless admirers have made sure to uphold the actor's legacy. So, on his second death anniversary, we celebrate Rajput's best interactions with fans.

#1 When he stopped in street to listen to fan's singing

Known for his down-to-earth nature, the Raabta actor had once stopped in the streets to listen to a fan sing. Rajput was traveling with a relative when he got down to interact with fans. There, he had encouraged a fan to sing. A video of the actor smiling at the man and even joining him toward the end had gone viral after Rajput's passing.

Known to have made it in the industry without any backing, Rajput used to worship his fans. On Instagram, a fan had commented they didn't want to watch Rajput's then-upcoming film as his character apparently died in it. "Arre but if you don't watch it then they would throw me out of Bollywood...Watch it...if you wish I do survive in Bollywood," he had replied.

#3 When SSR agreed to meet fan who had lost parents

In another heartwarming online exchange, the Kai Po Che star had agreed to meet a fan who had recently lost their parents. One of the fan's friends had spoken about their condition urging SSR to send them an uplifting message. But Rajput had gone a step ahead and asked if the fan would like to meet him. He really was one of a kind.

Twitter Post Read the interaction here

#4 When he helped people during Kerala's 2018 floods

Upon his sudden passing, many netizens came out to share tales about the Pavitra Rishta actor's benevolence. One Twitter user had recalled reaching out to Rajput during the Kerala floods of 2018 and asking him to send more cleaning supplies. Apart from this, Rajput had donated Rs. 1cr in a fan's name to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) at that time.