Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput second death anniversary: Fight for justice continues

Sushant Singh Rajput second death anniversary: Fight for justice continues

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 14, 2022, 10:58 am 3 min read

We lost Sushant Singh Rajput two years ago today. (Photo credit: NewsBytes)

On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death under mysterious circumstances struck India like a thunderbolt. From death by suicide to murder to conspiracy, several theories were bounced off. After a nationwide demand for justice, the central government handed over the investigation from the Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, two years have gone by sans any conclusion.

Looking back Partner Rhea Chakraborty came under scanner post incident

The 34-year-old was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on the afternoon of June 14, 2020. His girlfriend-actor Rhea Chakraborty reportedly lived with him but had left a few days prior to the incident. On June 25, Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and her brother Showik. He alleged that she was the key conspirator in Rajput's demise.

Developments CBI has been investigating the case since August 2020

The Mumbai Police, while investigating the case ruled out the scope of murder. Chakraborty requested the government to bring CBI on board in July 2020 and the apex investigation agency took over in August 2020. The medical report by AIIMS professionals in September 2020 stated that he had died due to "asphyxia by hanging." Reportedly, there were no injury marks or signs of struggle.

Investigation CBI has not been vocal about its findings

While examining the high-profile case, CBI has questioned multiple people including Chakraborty, Rajput's cook, and his friend Siddharth Pithani. It also combed Rajput's social media accounts, visited his apartment, and dissected the evidence found at his place. However, CBI has not been vocal about its findings and reportedly the officials want to scrutinize all the evidence yet again before reaching any definite conclusion.

The wait 'There is no change in the status of case'

While SSR's family and his admirers have been waiting for a conclusion for two complete years now, CBI insists that the probe is still underway. Reportedly, an official said, "There is no change in the status of the case." It is still unclear how long would it be before CBI decides whether the Pavitra Rishta actor died by suicide or it was something else.

Social media outrage SSRians have been fighting for justice, too

Since June 2020, SSR's legion of fans has been demanding a fair trial for their beloved actor, leading to a strong social media uproar. Since Monday, "2 years of Injustice To Sushant" has been dominating Twitter with a massive 187K tweets, while "CBI Fast Track SSRCase" is not far behind with over 90K tweets. However, we don't know when will this battle end.