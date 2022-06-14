Entertainment

Jubin Nautiyal birthday: 5 underappreciated songs that deserve more love

Jubin Nautiyal birthday: 5 underappreciated songs that deserve more love

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 14, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

Jubin Nautiyal turned 33 on Tuesday. Happy birthday!

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has given us some of the most soul-stirring songs. After launching his career in 2014 with his debut Bollywood song Ek Mulakaat for the film Sonali Cable, the crooner has since then sung many popular songs that have been very well-received. On his 33rd birthday, we look at five underrated songs by the crooner that deserve much more love.

#1 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee'

The Uttarakhand-based singer voiced the song Wafa Naa Raas Aayee which was directed by Ashish Panda and shot against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. The video is produced by T-Series and features actors Himansh Kohli, Arushi Nishank, and Rohit Suchanti who appeared in the film Yaariyan. Wafa Na Raas Aayee was released on April 23, 2021, and has over 276M views on YouTube.

#2 'Lo Safar'

While the singer is famous for his songs about love and heartbreak, this one comes from a different genre. Lo Safar is one of his best songs that are perfect to listen to as you head out on an adventurous journey. The song was composed by Sayeed Quadri for the film Baaghi 2 starring actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

#3 'Aatishbaazi'

Nautiyal's Aatishbaazi was released in August 2020 by Malsons. The upbeat song perfectly describes the fireworks and passion felt between soulmates. Nautiyal is featured in the music video alongside actor Vishaka Biyal. Together, the duo put up a great performance in the video. The lyrics of the song are penned by Rocky Khanna. Aatishbaazi's official music video has only 11M views on YouTube.

#4 'Haaye Dil'

The singer's track Haaye Dil had reportedly garnered over a million views within a day of the song's release back in 2017. While the song was released as a single, it was initially supposed to be a title track of a movie that revolved around a musician. When that didn't happen, Nautiyal released it via T-Series. The song features 12M views on YouTube.

#5 'Shikwa Nahi'

The song Shikwa Nahi was released in 2016 and was one of the artist's first solo projects. In the song's official music video, Nautiyal appeared alongside actor Sheena Bajaj (Best of Luck Nikki). While the song is one of his earliest works, it's definitely one that deserves more recognition. The video was released by Zee Music Company on YouTube and directed by Gaurav Jang.