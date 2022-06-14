Entertainment

Alia to Shilpa: 5 stunning vanity vans of Bollywood celebrities

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 14, 2022, 07:15 am 3 min read

Know about these five swanky vanity vans owned by Bollywood celebrities.

Vanity vans of actors would have seen it all. Be it a quick nap, a costume adjustment, or even a mini party. While Telugu star Allu Arjun took the internet by storm in 2019 after sharing pictures of his swanky vanity van, now it's Bollywood actors' turn. From Ranveer Singh to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, here are five Bollywood actors and their ultra-expensive vanity vans.

#1 Singh's 'The Dark Knight' inspired gym vanity

Singh is one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts. And to maintain his fitness, the 83 actor has invested lavishly in his gym vanity. Made on a whopping amount of Rs. 80L, it has been designed by celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak. The van has been designed to make it look similar to superhero Batman's underground garage from Christopher Nolan's 2008 movie The Dark Knight.

#2 Shetty Kundra's vanity van comes with yoga deck

Another name that comes to our mind when we say the words "Bollywood" and "fitness" is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Recently, she gifted herself a brand-new vanity van on her 47th birthday and it's nothing less than a star hotel. With aesthetic wooden flooring and lush décor, the van also has a small yoga deck inside it for the actor to use on the go.

#3 Salman Khan's grand vanity van

Being one of the richest actors in the world, it comes as no surprise that superstar Salman Khan has spent crores on his vanity van. Designed by ace car designer DC Designs, the van houses a gigantic television set, sofa set, and a luxurious chair, among other things. According to a GQ India report, Bhaijaan has spent a whopping Rs. 4cr on the van.

#4 Alia Bhatt's vanity van designed by Gauri Khan

Alia Bhatt's vanity van, which would basically be her second home given the number of films that she acts in, has been designed by Gauri Khan. It has beautiful interiors with glass panels, classic wooden flooring, and vintage décor. To give it a homely feel, the van has a piece of art similar to the one she has in her Juhu apartment.

#5 Anushka Sharma's floral-themed vanity van

Featuring minimalistic décor—other than her makeup mirror—Anushka Sharma's vanity van boasts tastefully created floral décor pieces. Speaking of Sharma's van, one cannot miss the simplistic but elegant ivory mirror decked up with a bright LED light setting. Going by the pictures that the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has shared online, the floral curtains and colorful artwork make statements in the otherwise pastel theme.