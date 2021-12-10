Entertainment When's 'RRR' hitting the OTT platforms after its theatrical run?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 04:37 pm

'RRR', directed by SS Rajamouli, is set to be released on January 7

We witnessed the visual extravaganza yesterday in the form of RRR trailer. While we know that it hits cinema halls on January 7, 2022, we didn't know about its OTT outing, up until now. At the trailer launch event, RRR's producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Pen Movies, informed that the magnum opus will get a digital release only after 75-90 days of its theatrical run.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Post pandemic, several movies were released on digital platforms just 30-45 days after their theatrical shows. There was also a concept of hybrid release, meaning films would be hitting OTT and cinema halls at the same time, but given RRR's massive budget and eye-catching appeal, recovery of its production costs has to be done mostly from theaters. Hence, the delay makes sense.

Quote 'People would want to experience this in cinema halls'

"We are confident that people would want to experience this in cinema halls for a long time. We won't opt for a 30-day premiere," Gada clarified. So it seems RRR is not coming to the small screens before mid-February to April. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, it co-features biggies like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

Details The trailer of 'RRR' received a lot of love

After the trailer release, celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Deverakonda, and Varun Tej took to social media to appreciate the clip and director SS Rajamouli. The venture will narrate a fictional story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Charan and Jr NTR respectively. MM Keeravaani has composed the music for this period drama.

Observation Theatrical run of 'RRR' won't be that smooth however

Upon release, the high-profile movie is going to clash with other big projects like Radhe Shyam, which features Prabhas and Hegde, and also Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak that is gearing up for a release on January 12. But, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa, hitting theaters on December 17, will give the necessary start to a dream run of Telugu films.